Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 825 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

