Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.