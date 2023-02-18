The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

