Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,768 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $384.84 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.01.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

