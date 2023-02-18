Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

