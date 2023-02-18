Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 37,379 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.