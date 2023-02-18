Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,202 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

