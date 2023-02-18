Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,656 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
