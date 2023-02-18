Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $361.13 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.