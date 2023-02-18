Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $118.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

