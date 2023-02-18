Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,585,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 59,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.