Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

