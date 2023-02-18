Sigma Planning Corp Sells 15,004 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -405.31%.

