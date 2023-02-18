Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.