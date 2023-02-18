Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $259.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.