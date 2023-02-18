Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Profile

MAIN stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

