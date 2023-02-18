Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 539,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 441,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

