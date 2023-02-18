RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

