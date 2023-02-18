RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8 %

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

