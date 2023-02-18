Credit Suisse AG Sells 48,237 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

