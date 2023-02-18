Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $439.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

