Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in VMware by 45.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 58,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,953 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 23.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

