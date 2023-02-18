Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,207 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Autodesk worth $133,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

