Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.26 Million Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after purchasing an additional 732,052 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $11,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GFS opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

