FDx Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

