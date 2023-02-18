FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,138 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 364 ($4.42) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 2.7 %

About Haleon

NYSE HLN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

