Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $57.54 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

