Dakota Wealth Management Takes $304,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE TEX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

