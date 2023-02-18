Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,461 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 151,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 97,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,394. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $87.10 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.