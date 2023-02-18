Dakota Wealth Management Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYC opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

