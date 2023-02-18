Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 1st

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $33.82 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 65.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 704.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

