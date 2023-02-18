SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $322.56 and last traded at $323.47. Approximately 929,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.98.

Specifically, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

