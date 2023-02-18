RFG Advisory LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

