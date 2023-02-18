Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

