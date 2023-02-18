Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,596 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $49,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 565.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,020 shares of company stock worth $3,299,575. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

