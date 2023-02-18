ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,807,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 818,076 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

