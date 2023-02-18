Credit Suisse AG Has $41.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.31.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.