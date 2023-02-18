Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $42,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

