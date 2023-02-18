NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of NetEase worth $44,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 421,605 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.