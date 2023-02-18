Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $46,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,055,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $163.57 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

