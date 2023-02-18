Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Kellogg worth $47,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

