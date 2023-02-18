Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $138.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.