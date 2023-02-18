Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

