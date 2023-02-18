Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 669 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

