Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 158 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in PTC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,627 shares of company stock worth $60,258,774 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

