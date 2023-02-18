Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

WYNN opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

