Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

