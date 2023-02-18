Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

