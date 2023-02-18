Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:STE opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.93. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.