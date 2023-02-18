WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 880 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

